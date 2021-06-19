TMC MLA Jayanta Naskar Dies After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Trinamool Congress MLA Jayanta Naskar, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in May, died at a hospital here on Saturday, a health department official said. The 73-year-old legislator, however, had tested negative for the disease on Friday, a doctor of the medical facility said.

The three-time MLA from Gosaba breathed his last at 8.20 pm, he said. Naskar had tested positive for Covid-19 soon after the announcement of the assembly election results on May 2, the official said.

The Gosaba MLA was initially treated at the state-run MR Bangur Hospital and shifted to the private medical facility a few days back, the official said, adding that he had comorbidities. “Naskar tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday. But prolonged illness caused damage to his lung,” the senior doctor of the private hospital said.

Heartfelt condolences to the family & supporters of Jayanta Naskar. Deeply pained at this colossal loss.As a 3-time MLA from Gosaba, he had dedicated his life towards serving people & was always with us through our many struggles. He will be remembered dearly. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 19, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Naskar. “Heartfelt condolences to the family & supporters of Jayanta Naskar. Deeply pained at this colossal loss. As a 3- time MLA from Gosaba, he had dedicated his life towards serving people and was always with us through our many struggles. He will be remembered dearly,” Banerjee said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here