Tisca Chopra Demonstrates the Fine Art of Posing Amid a Slip and Fall

Actress Tisca Chopra has demonstrated the fine art of posing in a witty new post. In an Instagram image she has posted, Tisca is seen sitting on a road, looking away from the camera. The actress is seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with brown sweat pants.

“The fine art of posing even as you slip and fall #ArreyHumTohGirPadhe #PoseEvenWhenYourButtsSore @crazypree,” she wrote alongside the image, referring to the fact that it was probably clicked as she slipped and fell while walking down the road.

Meanwhile, she also shared a video of her travelling for work and mentioned that “September cometh .. and while we stay #Coronised .. we also are finding new ways of travel and work keeping.” Not only that, but the actress has also been utilising the lockdown time to her fullest. Earlier in the year, she took online classes directing feature films to better her filmmaking skills.

On the work front, Tisca was last seen in the Bollywood comedy Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani and was helmed by Raj Mehta. Good Newwz tells the story of two married couples who are unsuccessful in conceiving and seek medical treatment but lands in a confusing situation after their doctor makes a huge blunder. Chopra essayed the role of Dr Sandhya Joshi.

She was also seen in the crime thriller, Hostages, which also starred Ronit Roy and Malhaar Rathod.