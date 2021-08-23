Tired of Migraine? Add These Foods To Your Diet

Migraine is one of the most common types of headache. Those who suffer from migraine, usually have severe pain accompanied by vomiting and excessive sensitivity to sound and light. The duration of a migraine can last from many hours to many days. The extent of the impact is such that the excruciating pain interferes with your daily activities. The only cure for migraine is apt and timely medication along with a healthy lifestyle.

One of the major aspects of a healthy lifestyle is a healthy diet. If you are one of those who are looking to control your migraine, then make sure you include these food items in your diet:

Seeds and nuts

All foods rich in magnesium are beneficial for controlling migraine. Food items, including flax seeds, chia seeds and cashews, are good sources of magnesium. If you include these in your day-to-day diet your chances of headache and migraine, in particular, will decrease.

Herbal tea

Any food that helps in hydrating your body is directly or indirectly going to help you with your migraine. Different types of herbal teas are not only delicious but also include many beneficial properties. Peppermint tea for instance can help in relieving sinus pressure which will eventually help you in calming your throbbing headache.

Yogurt

Many times migraines are caused due to gastronomical issues. In such cases, yogurt acts as a boon as it improves gut health and controls dehydration.

Fruits and vegetables

This goes without saying that including fresh fruits and vegetables will ensure that your body gets all-important nutrients. This will eventually help you in ensuring that you have all the required good cells to fight all kinds of diseases and pains.

Fish

Fish, sea fish in particular, are known to be rich in Omega 3 which helps in reducing inflammation in the body. The protein and good fat content in seafood items especially fish, shrimp also add to the nutritional value.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here