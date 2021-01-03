Tips to Reduce Shortness of Breath for Runners

Running is an intense physical activity that requires a lot of energy to our muscles. Our bodies produce more carbon dioxide, which it needs to replace with more oxygen. This excess inhalation and exhalation can cause shortness of breath. Shared below are suggestions to help ease shortness of breath during running.

Warm-up

Raising our body heat helps us to have increased blood flow to our muscles and tissues. By the time we begin running, our muscles become ready to tackle the physical exertion. Some light stretching exercises are enough for warming ourselves before we start to jog or run. They strengthen our endurance capacities.

Short Breaks

Taking a few short breaks while running helps us catch our breath and allows the body to recover from the stress of running. It will help normalise the breathing and prevent shortness of breath. Alternatively, one can slow themselves down periodically while running to lessen the constant stress on the lungs and the heart.

Breathing Exercise

Breathing exercises help train the lungs and the heart to increase their capacities. A common technique is inhaling slowly through the nose, holding the breath for under 10 seconds and then exhaling slowly through the mouth.

Prolonged shortness of breath can be a symptom of an underlying ailment, such as weakness in the lungs, cardiac issues and the like. Those need a proper medical diagnosis.

Medical Issues

As per the study, high-intensity exercises can cause an asthmatic condition known as bronchial hyperresponsiveness. This condition causes blockage of the air passages after exercise. Patients would need bronchodilators before beginning exercises. One should also consult a doctor if they experience shortness of breath, fatigue and cough a lot during running. Such symptoms might indicate an underlying lung ailment.

Another medical issue faced by runners is dyspnoea or laboured breathing. The condition is caused by the blockage of airways, anaemia, iron deficiency, infections and other musculoskeletal weaknesses, stated this study.

Consulting a good pulmonologist and a cardiologist should help address the above concerns.