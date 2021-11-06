Tips to Ensure You Don’t Play With Your Health This Festive Season

Do not order the so-called healthy desserts as people tend to overeat. It is better to eat one motichoor ladoo or one piece of mithai instead of binging keto dessert or low-calorie sweets.

The festive season is that time of the year when people stuff themselves with sweets and other delicacies. Likewise, it is obvious to get tons of suggestions on how to eat and what to skip during Diwali season. There are a plethora of options for maintaining your health and weight, but people have to be very mindful before following them. Therefore, here are four things that you should not follow during Diwali:

Avoid ‘healthy’ desserts

Do not order the so-called healthy desserts as people tend to overeat. Though they get mentally relieved thinking they are eating low-sugar or gluten free desserts, what they don’t realise is that they end up eating more than they should. Hence, it is better to eat one motichoor ladoo or one piece of mithai instead of binging keto desserts or low-calorie sweets.

Do not fast

Observing fast before feasting is a big mistake. If you are very hungry, you will end up eating more, thereby stressing your bodily systems. Staying hungry for hours and later stuffing is very unhealthy and can also lead to acidity.

Enjoy food guilt-free

Enjoy festive eating without any guilt. One or two days of eating your favourite dishes will not make you gain weight. Therefore, it is advised that you eat during the festive season, without any guilt. Remember, it’s what you do throughout the year that decides your health.

Don’t forget snacks

People look forward to their festive dinner so much that they forget to snack in between. If you don’t intake snacks, you will obviously eat more at dinner. To avoid beastly hunger pangs, keep yourself hydrated and also snack in between.

Fitter ways to celebrate

Last but not the least, find some fitter ways to celebrate the festival. Put on some good music and dance with your family. Dance can help stimulate digestion flow and also assist in the digestive process.

