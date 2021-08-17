Tinder To Make Voluntary ID Verification Available Globally, Will Apply Test-and-learn Method To The Rollout

Dating app Tinder has announced that it will make ID Verification available to members globally on its platform in the coming quarters.

Tinder first rolled out ID Verification in Japan in 2019.

“The product will begin as voluntary, except where mandated by law, and based on the inputs received will evolve to ensure an equitable, inclusive and privacy-friendly approach to ID Verification,” the company said in a statement late on Monday.

Available in 190 countries and more than 40 languages, Tinder is the highest grossing non-gaming app globally. It’s been downloaded more than 450 million times and led to more than 60 billion matches.

To roll out the free ID Verification feature, Tinder will take into consideration expert recommendations, input from its members, what documents are most appropriate in each country, and local laws and regulations.

“ID Verification is complex and nuanced, which is why we are taking a test-and-learn approach to the rollout,” said Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust and Safety Product at Tinder.

“We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with”.

Over the last two years, Tinder has rolled out more than 10 key safety features like Photo Verification, Noonlight, and Face to Face video chat.

Tinder has also announced it will integrate with Garbo, a female-founded, first-of-its-kind, non-profit background check platform.

