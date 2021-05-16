Timings, Rituals and Significance of Lord Ganesh Puja

Chaturthi tithi is observed twice a month as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The Chaturthi tithi in the Hindu calendar is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is called Vinayaka or Vignharta by his devotees. Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in the Shukla Paksh after Amavasya or new moon and the one that falls in Krishna Paksha after Purnima or the full moon is known as Sankashti Chaturthi.

However, the most significant Chaturthi observed in the month of Bhadrapada that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi all over the nation with fervor and zeal. On this day, people observe fasts and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for wisdom and prosperity.

Vinayaka Chaturthi May 2021: Date

Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on May 15, Saturday.

Vinayaka Chaturthi May 2021: Timings & Muhurat

The timings of Vaishakha, Shukla Paksh Chaturthi will begin at 07:59 am on May 15 and will end at 10:00 am on May 16. Traditionally, Ganesh puja on this day is performed during the afternoon which is mid-day according to the Hindu calendar. The shubh muhurat is between 10:55 am and 1:30 pm (2 hours 35 mins) on May 15.

Vinayaka Chaturthi May 2021: Rituals

Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe fast on this day. As the puja is mainly performed in the afternoon, the fasting depends on sunrise and sunset timings, which is why it is different for all cities. Once performed in the afternoon, puja is done in the evening as well. The devotees chant the holy mantra and later do aarti of the lord. While chanting the Ganapati mantra, kumkum, chandan (sandlewood), and 21 strands of Durva grass are also offered to the god. Devotees offer flowers, fruits, and laddoo as prasad to Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi May 2021: Significance

Lord Ganesha is widely worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and renderer of good fortune. The day is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi as devotees seek blessings of the lord to fulfil one’s desire. Devotees who observe this vrat are believed to be blessed with patience and wisdom by the Lord.

