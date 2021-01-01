Times When She Rocked the Saree Look

It is now a widely known fact that Vidya donnes sarees like no one else. With such elan and panache, she drapes the sarees that sarees find another level of elegance through her. There is a new-found respect for sarees amongst the youth due to this talented actress.

Her Instagram is stacked with myriad, stunning saree collection that she flaunts with such effortless grace and grandeur. Vidya’s sense of style is so refreshing and vibrant that even in minimalistic makeup, sans many accessories, she looks like million bucks.

A bright red bindi sitting on her forehead, a little clutch or purse or potli in hand, hair tied in effortless fashion, wearing a saree with some amazing boat-neck or backless, or round neck blouses- complete her suave saree styled look, always.

As the gorgeous actress turns 41-years-old on the 1st of January this new year, let’s take a look at some of the mind-blowing saree styles she donned and made us drool.

1. Jacket and saree look

Vidya looked drop-dead gorgeous when she turned up for an interview in this pinkish white floral print saree that was interestingly layered with a jacket, accessorized with golden cuff rings, simple danglers. Hair neatly pulled back and made into a ponytail completed her clean yet stunning look. Adding a whole lot of oomph and glitz, Vidya sure made us swoon over her in this ethnic outfit.

2. Pallu style saree

Having found her saree mojo, Vidya has never stopped experimenting with this classic garment. How beautifully she draped this pallu (given in image above). In a messy bun, simple make-up, in Ritu Kumar designed saree, Vidya looked fresh and vibrant in silver jhumkas and statement ring. Her green three-quarter blouse made her look like a breath of fresh air.

3. Long full-sleeve top with saree

Of all the saree styles, this Vidya’s look has to be the most innovative one. For her Dhun badal k dekho radio show, she had opted for this ensemble and looked amazing. She accessorized it with chunky earrings, donned braided hair and kept the pallu pleated. The black and white combination with silver eye shadow, nude lips brought out the bold and beautiful vibe with ease.

4. Saree with belt

Worn with aplomb, this belted, marvelous saree made Vidya look out of this world, super-stunning. She looked every inch like a diva as she dazzled in this gorgeous red ensemble. She styled it with that awesome, grand statement silver necklace looking feisty and fierce.

5. Mathematical equation saree:

An epitome of beauty and glamour, Vidya’s looks never fail to turn heads, even in her simplest of sarees. Like the instance when she chose this awe-inspiring saree with mathematical equations printed all over, for her Shakuntala Devi promotions. Termed as her ‘favourite’ this saree was handloom tie and dye silk saree named Sambalpuri bandha. Mid-parted hair tied in a neat bun, accessorized with very subtle pair of earrings, minimal makeup, flashing her smile; Vidya was a vision in black and red bordered saree, looking demure, and radiant.