Times When He Gave Major Couple Goals with His ‘Baiko’ Genelia D’Souza

Birthday boy Riteish Deshmukh shares a love story like no one else in the film industry. Riteish and Genelia D’souza make one of the cutest couples of B-town and have proved that romance can be kept alive even after years of togetherness. Their adorable chemistry never fails to melt our hearts. The couple, who are the proud parents of two sons, have been together for over 15 years now and married for eight years. The two met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam and fell in love. They tied the knot on February 3, 2012 in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony.

Ever since, the duo’s adorable pictures and social media posts are proof that the two are head over heels in love. As the actor rings in her 41st birthday on December 17, we have scrolled his social media posts and found some of the adorable pictures of the two that will surely leave you awestruck.

A few weeks ago, Riteish took to his Instagram to share a heart-warming snap of the day when the duo became dog parents. In the picture, the actor and Genelia looks super cute as they happily posed for the camera with their new family member.

On the eve of Dussehra, Riteish shared a clip from their perfect family time where he can be seen performing puja with both the munchkins and his loving ‘baiko’. In the clip, the kids can even be heard singing a Sanskrit shloka.

Riteish, on Genelia’s birthday, shared a lovey-dovey picture of them together where he can be seen planting a kiss on his baiko’s head while she flashes her brightest smile. Sharing the picture, Riteish even penned a love-filled note in which he called her his everything.

Earlier, the actor posted a ravishing picture with his beloved wife where he can be seen donning all-black look, while Genelia dressed up in black tee paired with blue denim shorts. The actor interestingly captioned the post as “Rebels”.

On July 1, the actor and his lady love pledged to donate their organs as Riteish shared the video on his Instagram revealing the same. In the video, the couple can be seen saying that they have decided to donate their organs as there is no better gift than the ‘gift of life’ for them. They also urged their fans to participate in this great cause.