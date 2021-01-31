Times She Turned Reflective on Social Media

Preity Zinta is celebrating her birthday on January 31. Preity has worked in some of the super hit movies including Kal Ho Na Ho, Dil Se, Veer-Zaara, Koi Mil Gaya. Preity tied the nuptial knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016. Currently, she lives in Los Angeles with Gene. Often we get glimpses of her daily activities on the social media platform. Some of her posts are quite interesting, refreshing and evocative and help us gain insights into her inner lives.

On her birthday, we take a look at some such pictures shared by actress Preity Zinta on her Instagram profile.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

Preity took to her Instagram page to pay a set of heartwarming tributes to the late Bollywood star on his birthday this January 21. She posted a series of four pictures that shows her and Rajput along with other industry insiders. The actor is seen in a happy mood, laughing away and making goofy faces. The pictures were taken at one of SSR’s earlier birthday parties.

Road Trips

Preity shared pictures featuring herself and Gene from a recent road trip. The loved-up couple can be seen in full winter road-trip gear, in a beautiful mountainous valley sprinkled with snow. She captioned one photo with the words, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I smile all day because of you,” referring to her husband.

Jiya Jale

The 1998 Mani Ratnam film Dil Se, starring Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala may not have been a hit with the audiences back then, but its songs have been well remembered, thanks to their classical choreography and musical composition. Jiya Jale is one of the most popular songs from the film. The actress shared an old behind-the-scenes photograph taken during the filming of the song, which shows her dance before a herd of elephants.

Selfie with Bruno

Preity has a lovely pet dog named Bruno, who is known to disrupt her workout sessions by wanting to play fetch. The selfie below captures a much quieter moment between the two. It seems Bruno knows how to be a good boy while posing for photos with mum.

HBD Preity. May you keep flaunting your wide smile.