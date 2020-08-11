Tiger sightings increase in Thai forest

This year 79 tigers were captured on hidden cameras in Thailand’s Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng forest, which is an increase of more than 70% from 13 years ago. The forest accounts for half of the country’s tiger population.

According to the WWF, wild tiger numbers are starting to gradually increase globally. Tiger populations are stable or increasing in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia and China. An estimated 3,900 tigers remain in the wild, but in some areas, including much of Southeast Asia, tiger numbers are declining.

BBC Thai spoke to researcher Sompoch Duangchantrasiri about why it is important to keep the big cats in Thailand’s forests.

Video by Wasawat Lukharang