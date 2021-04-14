Tiger Shroff Stunned by ‘Baap’ Jackie Shroff’s Bulging Biceps in This Viral Picture

Actor Jackie Shroff on Wednesday reiterated a basic maxim to underline the need to look after one’s health. Jackie posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen flaunting his biceps in a sleeveless hoodie sweatshirt paired with black pants. He strikes a boxing position. “Health is Wealth,” Jackie wrote as the caption. Jackie’s son, actor Tiger Shroff was super impressed by his body as he dropped a series of fire emojis and wrote, “Baap.” Arjun Kapoor commented, “Father is a father.”

The actor is the father of action hero and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff. His daughter Krishna Shroff is an ardent fitness lover, too, and keeps sharing her workout routine on social media.

Jackie’s latest outing is the digitally released film Hello Charlie, which also stars actor Aadar Jain. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film saw Shroff don a costume of a gorilla to escape Mumbai after committing fraudulent activities.

He was also recently seen in the sci-fi comedy web series Ok Computer, which stars Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma. The series deals with Artificial Intelligence and poses a relevant question of whether AI can become a bane instead of a boon for humans in the near future. The six-episode web series showcases the year 2031 where Homo-Sapiens deal with the Robo-Sapiens.

