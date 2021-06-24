Tiger Shroff Dedicates Dance Video to His Guru, Disha Patani Hypes Him Up

Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, sharing a video of him with his dance mentor Paresh Prabhakar Shirodkar. The duo is seen dancing to the beats of the fast-paced ‘Breathe in breathe out,’ and Tiger wished Shirodkar on his birthday using the video.

“Happy bday guru ji lv u,” wrote Tiger, along with the clip. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend and Disha Patani took to the comments section to post fire emojis on the post.

Last week on Disha’s birthday, Tiger shared a similar dance video to wish her. In the video, the rumoured couple can be seen doing a robot dance which then transforms into salsa. He wrote, “Happy bday villainnn (sic).”

Tiger, who is a fitness enthusiast often shares work-out and dance videos on Instagram. The actor prioritizes his fitness and physical health and these videos prove that.

On the other hand, Tiger will be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath with Kriti Sanon and Baaghi 4 and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.

