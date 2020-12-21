Throwback to the Year 2020 and the Popular Celebrity Vacation Destinations

Even though most of 2020 was spent in isolation, people fled to vacation spots to get away from home. Bollywood celebrities were not far behind with many of them packing up their bags almost as soon as travel restrictions were lifted.

Even though being at your house is comfortable, after being forced to work-from-home, live and spend leisure there, many people got sick of being cooped up in the same place for such prolonged periods of time.

With the advent of social media and #wanderlust, everyone, including Bollywood celebrities, was eager to post their chill, vacation photos on Instagram and let the world know that COVID-19 lockdown was finally over. Here are five destinations that celebrities frequently visited in 2020:

Goa: Goa is the unofficial vacation capital of the country. with vast green expanses in the countryside, mesmerizing beaches, waterfalls and old forts – it’s got something for every kind of traveller. So, it’s no surprise that many celebrities chose this hot vacation spot for their time away from the dregs of daily life. Some of the celebrities to visit the coastal state were Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ishan Khatter.

Maldives: For beaches even more exotic than Goa, some celebrities took to the Maldives to satiate the wanderer in them. This island country has been a famous vacation spot for celebrities (and others who can afford to hop on to international islands) for a very long time and rightly so. Blue water, clear sandy beaches, and exotic seafood are just some of the attractions that await this beautiful island.

Some of the celebrities who vacationed here post lockdown included Tapsee Pannu and her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu. Farhan Akhtar also spent some time on the sunny beaches with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Mouni Roy also shared some beautiful pictures of the island on her Instagram page.

Himachal Pradesh: If beaches aren’t your thing, head to the mountains like these celebrities. Jacqueline Fernandes, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were some of the celebrities to spend their time in the beautiful state.

London: High fashion, bustling city life, and great architecture – this is what the celebrities holidaying in London must have found. The international travel ban wasn’t lifted for a while but as soon as it was allowed, many celebrities packed their bags and headed to the historical city. Parineeti Chopra spent her birthday in Britain while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja went away with her husband to spend some time in their London abode.

While many countries are yet to open international travel, many places in Europe have allowed tourists and film crews. Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was the first Bollywood film to shoot in Glasgow and London after the lockdown.