Through ‘Sangeet Setu’, SP Balasubrahmanyam Raised Funds for Covid-19 Relief Efforts and Entertained Millions Online

Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam left for the heavenly abode on September 25, 2020. The late veteran musician passed away after a long battle with COVID-19. He was hospitalised for over a month and eventually succumbed to the infection after deteriorating health.

The Chennai-born playback singer had a prolific career for nearly five decades. However, for the last few months preceding his death, he remained rather inactive on the music front.

Balasubrahmanyam’s last concert was a virtual one where he was accompanied by esteemed members from the Indian music scene. A three-day concert titled ”Sangeet Setu” was announced by the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA). The gig began April 10 onwards between 8 pm and 9 pm IST.

Balasubrahmanyam was joined by revered music artists like Asha Bhonsle and KJ Yesudas in a series of virtual concerts. The show was in a bid to express solidarity with those functioning tirelessly at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The artist had shared a post on Instagram, writing, “100 voices 1 anthem…May 3rd 2020… 1 nation 1 voice… #SangeetSetu #IndiaFightsCorona #OneNationOneVoice #ISRASingers @isracopyright @sangeetsetuin (sic).”

Ahead of the show, Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) released an official statement where they stated that the proceedings of the concert are committed to PM CARES FUND. It will be accessible on OTT sites, Television channels, digital and social media platforms. Over 25 crore people watched it online and 23 crore netizens streamed it, resulting in 63 crore imprints on social media. The concert was viewed by people in Australia, the US, Canada, the UK and many other countries.

The concert was launched with an aim of entertaining the mass audience and helping in dealing with the anxiety and worry in the unprecedented spells of nationwide lockdown.

Sangeet Setu was blessed by the Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar. The impressive line-up of veterans for the special virtually-curated show included the likes of Udit Narayan, Anoop Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sudesh Bhosale, Suresh Wadkar, Talat Aziz, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Shanu, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Shaan and Kailash Kher.

The show is still available on Amazon Prime. Do watch it with your family.

Balasubrahmanyam is survived by his wife Savithri and their two children – a son, SP Charan and a daughter, Pallavi.