This Throwback Picture of Shruti Haasan is Pure Gold

Shruti Haasan’s Instagram profile is a potpourri of fun, sass and nostalgia. The actress keeps treating her Instafam to adorable throwback pictures, and she just did it again. On Wednesday, Shruti took another trip down the memory lane and made a pit stop to when she was just 21 years old. She scurried through her memory album and dug out a picture of herself, which is a true blue blast from the past. In the picture, Shruti can be seen posing for a picture holding what looks like a table. However, what drew our attention was her attire – a black tank top, a black pair of slacks and a pink tutu skirt added the necessary splash of colour to her picture. She accessorised her look with necklace and metal bangles. In the picture, she posed with a pout and flowing hair. Referring to her tutu skirt, even Shruti can’t stop laughing. She wrote, “What was I thinking?” She joked about her dressing sense and added that she thought anything can go with the attire. LOL. Take a look at the actress’ throwback picture:

Shruti keeps sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. A month back, she completed 12 years of being in the singing industry. The actress shared a set of pictures from one of her stage performances and wrote, “2 years ago today – I had no idea what I was getting into. All I knew was that I liked it and I wanted to get better everyday – I still feel that way.” In one of the pictures she can be seen singing with a microphone while backstage dancers surround her. Another picture is from her fashion photoshoot.

Here’s a 14-year-old Shruti who had just learnt the art of pulling off the judgemental and mildly disinterested look. “But my heart was full of love,” read an excerpt of Shruti’s caption. Take a look:

Shruti, star of films such as Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Hey Ram, Luck, D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Tevar, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back among many others, was last seen in the Telugu remake of Pink – Vakeel Saab.

