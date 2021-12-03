This is What Vicky is Up to Before the Wedding?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are in the news because of their rumoured wedding. Vicky is one of the rising stars of the Bollywood film industry. The star has given us several blockbuster hits and some absolutely stunning performances in the past. With passion and hard work, Vicky has won millions of hearts and continues to do so. The actor is a fitness freak and pushes the limits to become a better version of himself. Vicky has not shied away from sharing glimpses from his extensive training at the gym, he posts clips and pictures of his intense workout routine on Instagram.

He is seen sweating it out with rigorous workout including pull-ups, treadmill run, weight training, battle rope training and more. From Masaan, his debut movie, to his beefed-up look in URI: The Surgical Strike, Vicky’s physical transformation is incredible, and it has inspired millions.

The actor frequently posts shirtless pictures of himself to flaunt his chiselled body and well-defined six pack abs. It is reported that Vicky swears by morning workouts and the actor makes sure he never misses a day at the gym. Apart from lifting heavy weights and pulling off deadlifts, he also indulges into cardio training. In an Instagram post, the actor was seen lying on a bench, doing repeated sit-ups.

Apart from heavy training and workout, the actor believes in eating healthy and lives by nutrient-rich diets. In another social media post, Vicky shared an image of his breakfast, which featured ‘aalo ke parathe’ and white butter.

One thing about the actor’s fitness regime, which makes it stand out, is that it is not boring at all. Vicky and trainer Mustafa Ahmed know how to keep the actor motivated hence; the duo incorporates different workout routines to break the monotony.

Apart from weight lifting and cardio, Vicky also practices Brazilian martial art called ginga capoeira, he is also into dance, aerobics, swimming and more.

