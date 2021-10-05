This is What Rajesh Pratap Singh Has to Say About Late Satya Paul

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI, is all set to host a live showcase of TENCEL™ x Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai’s commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex. An ode to Satya Paul, who passed away earlier this year, the showcase will see Rajesh Pratap Singh celebrate the fashion icon’s love for colour and bold prints through the collection The Master’s Words.

Reminiscing about meeting Satya Paul, Rajesh, in an exclusive interview with News18, says, “In 1994, I had the wonderful opportunity of visiting his studio when I was just a student. The one thing that stood out for me during my visit was the amount of calligraphy his studio was laden with. Mr Paul was a spiritual and wonderful man. Be it bold prints or his love for colour, he saw Indian fashion in his own unique way.”

Prioritising sustainable design, the show will also mark the launch of the revolutionary carbon zero TENCEL™ fibers. Speaking about the association Avinash Mane, commercial director, South Asia, Lenzing Group, says, “It is an honour to co-present a collection that is an ode to the late Satya Paul, an artist extraordinaire who redefined traditional Indian fashion. Our collaboration with Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh will help consumers make a difference to our planet and will also help contribute to a carbon neutral fashion industry.”

To be held at the finale of Sustainable Fashion Day, Rajesh Pratap Singh who took over as creative director at label Satya Paul, is ecstatic about how the sustainable collection is a burst of optimism at a time of global volatility.

The Sustainable Fashion Day which will be hosted on October 8, 2021, will showcase live and digital shows put up by an array of leading Indian designers and labels including Gaurang, Abraham & Thakore, and Eka, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.