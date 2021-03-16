This is What Fitness Means to Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone believes that fitness is not just a person’s physical appearance, but a balance of mind, body and soul.

“I’ve always believed that fitness is far more than just one’s physical appearance. It is about balancing the mind, body and soul. It is about being fit physically, mentally and emotionally,” says Deepika.

“It is also about making better choices every day, which eventually allows us to become a better version of ourselves,” says the actress who has been roped as the ambassador of OZiva — a plant-based nutrition brand.

Commenting on the association, she says:”Oziva’s products and philosophy both come from the same school of thought; something I absolutely relate to.”

Deepika will be promoting the brand’s philosophy of ‘har tarah se a better you’ that aims to empower every individual’s journey to a fitter, healthier and better life with certified clean and plant-based nutrition.

Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva says: “We started OZiva with the aim of touching millions of lives and enabling them to lead a healthier, fitter and better life with clean, plant-based nutrition. For us, it’s about creating a more inclusive and encouraging outlook towards overall well-being, by rewriting the traditional definition of fitness. We are extremely happy to have Deepika Padukone come on board on this journey with us and be a part of the OZiva family. She is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to be better in every way and adopting a holistic approach towards overall health, physically and mentally.”