This is What Closure of Schools is Doing to Kids’ Social and Intellectual Development

Would today’s children and adolescents consider themselves a “lost generation” forever haunted by the fear of a global pandemic? Schools’ closing is amongst the most obvious – and divisive – ways that Covid-19 affects young people. According to new UNICEF data released, schools for almost 168 million students worldwide have been totally shuttered for over a year owing to COVID-19 lockdowns. Furthermore, about 214 million youngsters globally – or one in every seven – have missed more than three-quarters of their in-person schooling.

Early in the pandemic, concerns were expressed regarding the impact of school closures on children’s learning, and steps were taken to improve the situation. However, it is becoming evident that the outbreak is not just having a negative impact on children’s educational development, but also on their entire development.

School closures have significant social and economic consequences for children in all areas. The consequent disruptions aggravate previously existing disparities in the school system, as well as in other parts of their life.

Dr. Gurudutt Bhat, Consultant Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, told Hindustan Times that brief absences from school can have long-term and negative consequences for children. Many will and have forgotten what they learned in school. Though online learning has overtaken, it is important to remember that it is still not a realistic choice for many people who live in rural locations or are not financially well-off.

When schools close, children and young people are robbed of chances for growth and development. The disadvantages are disproportionately borne by underprivileged students, who have less educational resources outside of school.

He goes on to say that not every child has the luxury of growing up in an atmosphere conducive to learning at home. These youngsters have been the most impacted, thus negatively affecting their intellectual growth.

The majority of kids across the globe rely on their schools to engage with their classmates, seek assistance, get health and vaccination services, and eat a decent meal. The longer schools are closed, the more children are cut off from these important aspects of childhood.

