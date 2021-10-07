This is What Athlete Ravi Dahiya Said About His Runway Debut

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI, saw Olympic Silver medallist Ravi Dahiya turn showstopper for talented fashion designer Mohammed Mazhar. Dressed in an Indo-Boho rustic styled outfit, Ravi stunned the glamour world and fashion fraternity with his graceful yet stylish appearance in the digital showcase of the show.

Dahiya is already seen as a wrestling icon and now with his debut on the ramp is all set to inspire youngsters to work hard and shine in more than just one field. His personality and athletic physique make him a perfect fit for the fashion domain as he dazzled Mazhar’s show with his presence. He seemed as much at ease on the ramp as he is in the wrestling ring.

On making his fashion debut, Dahiya said, “I am very happy to be a part of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Dressing up in designer outfits and walking the ramp was as exciting as wrestling. Mohammed Mazhar is a talented designer who took inspiration from ‘khaat’ (cot) to create an amazing outfit for me to look great.”

Fashion designer Mohammed Mazhar’s designs have always found inspiration from the marginal communities of India. He believes that these communities are directly or indirectly contributing to the fashion industry. On having Ravi as his showstopper, Mazhar said, “Ravi is a picture-perfect match for my collection. More than a showstopper, I share similarities with Ravi as we both belong to small towns and have carved a niche at the international level.”

