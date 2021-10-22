This is the Ideal Healthy Way to Eat Your Eggs, Read on

Eggs are a popular breakfast option across the world. People prefer to have eggs in different ways. While some like to boil them, others opt for scrambled or in the form of omelette. No matter how you like to have your eggs, the important thing is that they should be a part of your everyday meal. People usually pair their egg dish with toasted bread but at times they like to create some variations in it. Egg preparation matters a lot, and it is essential to keep a track of how much protein is entering the body.

Dietician and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in her latest Instagram post, shared that the “sunny side up” preparation of eggs is quite healthy. Along with her post, she mentioned a fun fact that highlighted the importance of the yolk. She opined that eating the egg white and yolk together provides the right balance of protein, fat, and calories. Agarwal said that the combination of egg white and yolk allows most people to feel fuller and more satisfied.

How to make ‘sunny side up’?

First, the egg is cracked into a hot non-stick pan that has a thin layer of cooking fat. You can cook it with “sunny side up,” meaning the egg is fried on one side. Make sure that the yolk is not spilled.

Eggs are also called superfoods as they instantly provide you with the right number of proteins and fats. It is believed that eggs are rich in all sorts of nutrients, many of which lack in the modern diet. You might not be aware of the fact that a single egg contains:

6% of Vitamin A

7% of Vitamin B5

9% of Vitamin B12

9% of Phosphorus

15% of Vitamin B2

22% of Selenium

It is imperative to eat an egg every day and taking its preparation into account is equally important. How do you like your eggs?

