This is How You Can Keep Your Lungs Healthy

In wake of the pandemic, people are now putting in the effort to lead a healthy lifestyle because it’s not a trend but the need of the hour. However, fitness enthusiasts often forget to include one of the most important body organs in that healthy regime – lungs. They help us in breathing, and are extremely crucial. Therefore, one must always prioritise lung health.

According to the World Health Organization, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lower respiratory infections, and lung cancers stand in the top 10 leading causes of death in the world. Therefore, living in a country that has the third-worst air pollution exposure across the globe, it has become an urgent need to focus on lung health. Here are a few ways to do the same:

Don’t smoke

Needless to say that whenever any expert would talk about lung health, not smoking or quitting it altogether will always top the list. But staying away from secondhand smoke is equally important. Cigarette smoking narrows the air passage leading to difficulty in breathing. Not just this, but it results in chronic inflammation, or swelling in the lung, which can lead to chronic bronchitis. It also causes cancer, so it is better late than never. Do it now.

Exercise to breathe harder

There are many Yoga Asanas that help in improving your lung capacity. Not just the Yoga asanas, but there are many exercises such as diaphragmatic breathing, pursed-lips breathing that can help maintain the lung capacity, making it easier to keep your lungs healthy and get your body the required oxygen.

Get vaccinated

You must always remain ahead in taking the important vaccination jabs for flu and pneumonia, as it helps in preventing lung infections and promoting lung health.

Improve indoor air quality

Try to invest in a good air purifier for your home, and timely replace the air filters for the same.

Consuming anti-inflammatory foods

Inflammation can make breathing difficult and can cause the chest to feel heavy and congested, but worry not as certain foods help in fighting the inflammation such as cherries, turmeric, leafy vegetables, beans, walnuts, lentils, blueberries, and olives

