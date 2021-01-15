This Dance Video of Blue Ivy is Proof that She Inherits Beyonce’s Superstar Talents

Being American pop star Beyonce’s daughter comes with its own set of talents and advantages and Blue Ivy is certainly emerging as a true heir of her mother’s legacy.

A video posted by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles shows Blue Ivy dancing at a children’s party with the same confidence and style like the 24-time Grammy winner. In the caption Tina wrote that the video shows Blue Ivy, but she swears that it looks like her aunt Solange dancing at this age. Solange Knowles is Beyonce’s sister who is also a singer, songwriter, and performer.

The Instagram post that was shared on Monday has garnered over 9,35,696 likes. Celebrities and fans are in awe of Blue Ivy and are commenting on how the 9-year-old daughter of Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z has inherited their talent.

Author Rachel Cargle commented that the way Blue Ivy looked around to verify that no one was on her level before resuming her dance moves she clearly is Beyonce’s child. One fan commented that the video is just a glimpse of what is yet to come from the Beyonce lineage, “Y’all are not ready for what’s to come from this lineage!”

Known for her impressive dancing skills, Solange has certainly played an influential role in Blue Ivy’s skills, as one fan commented, “She’s her aunties twin dance partner.”

This year Blue Ivy is also one of the artists nominated for 63rd Grammy Awards. In 2020, she was added to the nominees for the best music video for her mother’s Brown Skin Girl from The Lion King: The Gift album.

On February 21, 2020, the talented star kid won the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Award for the outstanding duo, group or collaboration for Brown Skin Girl. Another accolade that Blue Ivy has already achieved for the same video is the Soul Train Award on November 29, 2020. She shared both awards with her mother, Saint Jhn and WizKid.

Brown Skin Girl marked Blue Ivy’s singing debut. At the age of seven, Blu Ivy made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well with the song. Her performance along with her mother also featured in the visual companion to the 2019 album called Black is King. The film is a reimagination of the Disney classic movie The Lion King in today’s scenario.