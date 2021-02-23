Third Season of HistoryTV18’s Travel Series #RoadTrippinWithRnM is Here

After two successful road trips with HistoryTV18, Rocky and Mayur are setting out on another road trip. This time, India’s unstoppable ‘highwaymen’ are heading East, from Delhi to Kolkata across India’s heartland. Follow their adventures from February 24 to March 10 on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky & Mayur’s social media handles.

HistoryTV18’s #RoadTrippinWithRnM is a unique travel vlogging series with its genesis in the second half of 2020 when lockdown rules started to ease. Now in its third season, the series sees Rocky and Mayur cataloguing their journeys in real-time and sharing them on social media through vlogs, photos, and reels.

In the first leg of their journey, the duo will hit the open road at Delhi, and head south towards Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Their route will take them through the fascinating Chambal River Sanctuary and the ancient city of temples, Orchha. In Uttar Pradesh, the viewers will experience the genuine ‘lakhnawi andaaz’ and ‘tehzeeb’, Lucknow’s old-world culture of courtesy and grace. Their journey will also take them through other big and small towns of Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Rocky and Mayur are ecstatic at the thought of being back on the road again. The journey begins on the 24th of February, and Rocky exclaims that he “can’t wait to get out on the highway again! We’ll be driving through four states before reaching West Bengal. And with more time on the road, we can promise loads of exciting, out-of-the-box experiences this time around. I expect the food and culture to change every hundred or so kilometres.”

Meanwhile, Mayur can’t wait to sink his teeth into the fabulous food from the gajjak of Morena and the Malai ki Gilori in Lucknow to the tribal delicacies of Jharkhand. “The food, yes! But I’m equally excited about the thrill of thinking fast on our feet to deal with all that we’ll encounter this time around. I’m really looking forward to the diversity of cultures, colours, and flavours as we drive from Delhi to West Bengal,” he says.

Arun Thapar, President – Content & Communication, A+E Networks | TV18, attributes the success of the first two seasons of #RoadTrippinWithRnM to “being in synch with the times and focusing on emotions and interests that are universal and timeless – friendship, optimism, and the appeal of food, travel, and new experiences.”

Decoding the series’ success, he says, “The pandemic has given us all a new perspective. It’s reminded people around the world of the importance of life’s simple joys, the comfort of companionship and the true value of relationships, experiences, and making memories. You can’t go wrong with an authentic bromance, the open road, and new adventures around every bend! Rocky and Mayur are genuine travellers and foodies and the best at what they do. Combine that with the endless wonder of incredible India – its colour, diversity, and spirit – and you have a winner.”