SOUTH KOREA—For the third time, a large-scale plasma donation drive will be conducted for the members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus who have fully recovered from COVID-19. It will run for 3 weeks starting on November 16 until December 11 at the Indoor Stadium of Daegu Athletics Center.

Last June, a total of 4,000 recovered members pledged to donate blood plasma. 1,700 members have already participated in the two previous plasma donation drives, and 312 people among them donated at least twice.

After the successful donation drives last July and September, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) invited the aforementioned church to participate again, in addition to the 2,030 total collected blood plasma in South Korea so far.

“It is necessary to quickly develop plasma treatment through group plasma donation, in the current absence of an effective treatment in the midst of the continuous occurrence of COVID-19 at home and abroad,” said KCDC.

During the last regular briefing of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, Deputy Director Kwon Joon-wook expressed his gratefulness for the “active participation of Shincheonji Church and for the cooperation of the City of Daegu and the Korean Red Cross” to develop plasma treatment.

Mr. Kim, one of the church officials, said, “I was glad and grateful to hear on the news (CG Green Cross) that the plasma treatment is being used at the point-of-care situation. It’s the most valuable thing we can do (as people who have recovered from COVID). Through participating in plasma donation, all the members of our congregation have realized that the power to overcome COVID-19 is tolerance, love, and unity. We will put in our utmost effort so that South Korea to overcome COVID-19 through plasma treatment.”

He added, “I understand that many are concerned at the fact that the shutdown orders for church facilities have been lifted by regions.” Regardless of that, he assures that the church will continue to hold worship services online until the COVID-19 situation becomes stable for the health and safety of their congregation members and their communities.