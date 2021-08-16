Things You Shouldn’t Do on Your First Date

Everybody has got a bad date story. Anyone trying and still failing to get into a meaningful relationship can get annoyed. The dating apps and online dating doesn’t make things any better. Most of the time you end up on dates with people who you think have similar tastes, but they don’t. And the times when you actually find someone who is okay, you need to take it slow. Here’s a laydown of things that you should never ever do on a first date.

Don’t come out too strong

It’s natural to be interested in someone before meeting them, show it. But don’t turn clingy or into a creep. There’s a fine line which needs to be maintained. Being excited is good but showing too much excitement makes us look desperate.

Don’t turn up late

Be punctual. If you are going to meet someone for the first time you should be on time and it would be best if you leave from the house before the time to get there.

Don’t give too much importance

It is a matter of pride to be able to take the first step in any relationship to just send a ‘Hi’ text. Simultaneously, it’s not good to text the person all the time. Communication should be two ways. You could become worthless to the person if you just keep on putting in the effort.

Don’t like old posts

Don’t stalk or like or comment on their age-old photographs on social media, it’s creepy. It is a far cry to make a choice then, but the badge of a stalker may be attached to you.

Don’t just keep talking about yourself

Nobody likes to constantly hear someone talking about themselves. Make your date feel important. Ask about their likes and dislikes and life in general. It is natural for the other person to get annoyed if you just keep on blabbering about yourself.

