Things To Keep In Mind If You’re Planning a Monsoon Wedding

If you’re planning a wedding in monsoon, then make sure that you keep certain things in mind if you want to enjoy to the fullest and avoid mishaps. First of all, if you need to organise a wedding in the monsoon, it is necessary to choose the right place. Whether your venue is open-sky or indoors, you don’t want your guests getting drenched. So, it is advisable that you choose the venue very carefully.

Secondly, make sure that the food prepared for the guests at the wedding is always kept covered. Otherwise you may risk exposing the food to rain. In the case of vegetarian dishes, you should choose vegetables such as tomato, cucumber, bean, radish etc that grow during the rainy season. Secondly, you should choose a clean place for cooking in order to ensure hygiene.

Where decorations are concerned, it is important to keep in mind that heavy items should not be used in the decoration. Otherwise, the strong winds which blow during the monsoon can make them fall on guests and hurt them.

If you’re having a monsoon wedding, make sure to choose comfortable clothes. It is also advisable to wear footwear which is comfortable and has a good padding with enhanced grip. This is important to ensure that you do not slip and fall while moving about on wet, muddy ground. Wearing heavy jewelry during this season can cause irritation on the skin, so it is best to avoid it.

It is best to wear waterproof make-up during a monsoon wedding to deal with the excessive humidity. Using light make-up will help you to avoid any mess while maintaining a fresh, youthful appearance.

