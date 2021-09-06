Things To Do Before You Start Surya Namaskar

Practising yoga regularly is great not just for the body, but also for the mind. Yoga instructor Savita Yadav teaches us how to improve one’s health through performing surya namaskar through her sessions. According to her, surya namaskar is extremely beneficial for the all-around development of the body and soul, for both adults and children. It is very important to take care of breathing while performing this particular exercise. She says that doing yoga reduces obesity and increases the overall resistance of the body to diseases. However, she says, it is very important to perform small exercises before going for surya namaskar. Here is a list of all the actions you need to perform before you do the Surya namaskar:

First of all, you need to sit in a meditative pose and fully concentrate on breathing. At the same time, you need to adopt a firm resolution to practise yoga with full concentration.

After this, sit on the mat in the vajrasana pose. If you happen to be overweight, then you should sit with your legs open.Try to sit in this pose for a while, and if possible even try to walk around on the yoga mat while keeping yourself in this posture. If you find this difficult to do by using the legs alone, then you can also take the help of your hands for support. Doing this will help you get rid of constipation.

Once this is done, you can sit comfortably and sit by spreading your legs out in front of you. Then bring your thighs near the stomach and push them away afterwards. This exercise requires the application of the core strength of your body. Be careful to inhale while moving the legs towards your chest and exhale while moving them away. Do this 8 to 10 times while keeping your chest in an upright position.

Post this, practise the butterfly asana while keeping the waist straight. During this, take care of breathing and do it for a while according to your ability. After this, move on to padmasana.

