These Tricks Will Keep Kids Busy While You Work From Home Peacefully

Over the last one year, the schools and offices have been shifted to our homes, thanks to Covid-19. While some have the advantage of dedicated and secluded office space, most of us have been trying to juggle working from home amid a mix of chaos, stress and fighting. This time has been especially difficult for parents when they are trying to focus on their work. With schools closed, the schedule of children has gone for a toss. They cannot be even left in day-care with the pandemic looming over our head. In such a scenario, it becomes quite important to engage the kids in some constructive activities, without increasing their screen time.

Cleaning toys: Kids above the age of five can be engaged in washing their toys. Parents can fill up a tub or a sink with some soap and water, keep the towels aside and ask the kids to wash their toys. This activity will not only keep them busy but also develop the habit of cleanliness in them. Children will love doing this activity as most of them love playing with water. However, it is important to be mindful that they do not wash any electronic toys which otherwise could be damaged.Art and craft: No kid will refuse a little sketching, colouring and engaging in craft projects. Besides giving them a colouring book, parents can ask the kids to draw according to their imagination. This activity will boost their creativity and imagination. Also, kids should be let loose a little to play with clay or slime. Sure it is a messy activity, but it will give the parents valuable work time while children remain distracted with it.Exercise/yoga: Parents can make the kids watch exercise/yoga videos and ask them to try performing the exercise. Performing yoga/exercise will not only keep them fit and active but also boost their immunity which is especially important to stay safe during this pandemic.

Numerous such activities can be developed according to the kid’s age. With a good routine in place and a few tips and tricks, all is possible without sweating it out.

