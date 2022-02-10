These Rogal Artists From Gujarat Are Keeping Alive A 400-Year-Old Art, Meet Them Only On HistoryTV18

Rogal Art is a centuries-old craft that derives its name from ‘Rogal’ – a mix of castor oil and natural colours. Meet Abdul Gafur Khatri from Gujarat who is striving to keep this dying art form alive on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 14th of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Originally from Persia, Rogal Art made its way to Gujarat centuries ago and today Abdul Gafur Khatri and his family are keeping this art alive in Kutch, Gujarat. The unique thing about this art is, there is no pre-drawing, sketching, marking a border, design, block/mould or any other elements used to draw a rough picture to make the art. For their efforts, Abdul Khatri and his family have received many awards including the Padma Shri, International Craft Awards, 4 National Awards and more. Meet this passionate family and their beautiful art this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the Rogal Artists from Kutch along with other incredible individuals from across the length and breadth of the country, including the team from Chennai developing extraordinary mobility aids for the wheelchair-bound.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

