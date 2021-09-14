These Nine Forms of Goddess Durga are Worshipped on 9 Days

Goddess Durga is the symbol of power and during the Navratri, various forms of the goddess are worshipped to increase power. It is believed that the devotees, who worship Goddess Durga, happiness and prosperity galore in their lives. This year, ‘Shardiya Navratri’, starts on October 7, 2021, which is Thursday. Let’s have a look at the forms of the goddess worshipped on these nine auspicious days.

Shailputri: This is the first form of the goddess who is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. It is believed that she was born in the house of Parvat Raj Himalaya and that is why she was named Shailputri.

Brahmacharini: The second form of the goddess is Brahmacharini. It is said that if devotees worship goddess Brahmacharini from the bottom of their hearts, the goddess blesses them. The fast for the goddess provides the devotees with a feeling of restraint, righteousness, penance, sacrifice, and detachment.

Chandraghanta: The third form of the goddess is Chandraghanta who is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. It is said that worshipping this goddess frees a person from all his sins. There is an increase in the quality of heroism.

Kushmanda: This is the fourth form of the goddess. Worshipping her increases the success and age of a person.

Skandamata: On the fifth day of Navratri, she is worshipped and she is the fifth form of the goddess. It is believed that gates of salvation open to the person who worships her. The wishes of her devotees are fulfilled.

Katyayani: This is the sixth form of the goddess. Whoever worships the goddess with a complete heart has a flow of immense power in them. It is believed that this goddess should be worshipped in ‘Gaudhooli Bela’.

Kalratri: This is the seventh form of the goddess. All the sins of people get destroyed upon worshipping the goddess. Also, there is an increase in sharpness too.

Maha Gauri: She is the eighth form of the goddess. Complete devotion to her on Ashtami decays sins and increases the radiance of your face. There is mitigation of the enemy and an increase in happiness.

Siddhidatri: This is the ninth form. On worshipping the goddess on Navami ‘Ashta Siddhi’ can be achieved.

(Disclaimer – The information given in this article is based on common beliefs. News 18 does not confirm them. Contact the experts before implementing these.)

