These international destinations are open to US tourists

Editor’s Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on January 11. The US State Department advises that travelers consult country-specific travel advisories via their website or consult the CDC’s latest guidance . Before you make any international travel plans, check these sites first and again before you depart.

(CNN) — Once one of the world’s most powerful travel documents, the might of the US passport has shriveled during the Covid-19 pandemic. With US Covid-19 cases soaring ever higher , many nations continue to view America with trepidation.

The European Union has omitted the United States from its list of countries whose tourists may visit. Americans still can’t vacation in their neighbor to the north, Canada, nor head to many Asian favorites.

While most US travelers are staying close to home, some still want to go abroad. For those people, there are still popular vacation options such as Mexico.

What follows is a list of countries, in alphabetical order, where it’s still possible for US passport holders to go for a vacation:

Albania

Set on the Adriatic Sea, Albania remains open. The US Embassy website states that while there’s no Covid-19 test requirements or quarantine, you can expect a health screening. Mask requirements and new curfews are in place.

Anguilla

This British territory in the Caribbean is accepting US visitors. You must be preapproved; click here to start the process and read up on extensive Covid-19 testing requirements, including the specific type of test you must get, as well as mandatory quarantine and insurance.

Antigua and Barbuda

Turners Beach is found on Antigua’s southwest coast. Shutterstock

US travelers 12 and older to Antigua and Barbuda “arriving by air must present a negative Covid-19-RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction) test result, taken within seven days of their flight,” according to the country’s tourism website

Visitors are subject to monitoring by health officials for 14 days and another Covid-19 test may be required, which could mean quarantining while waiting for the result. Masks are required in public spaces.

Aruba

Scroll down to the “Dutch Caribbean” entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.

The Bahamas

UPDATE: Visitors 11 and older to these sun-kissed islands must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result no more than five days old before arrival. Once you have the negative result, you can apply for a : Visitors 11 and older to these sun-kissed islands must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result no more than five days old before arrival. Once you have the negative result, you can apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa here, where you must opt in for Covid-19 health insurance. Get updates on the islands’ travel website

Bangladesh

US citizens may travel to this culturally rich South Asian nation. The US Embassy in Bangladesh says you must have a medical certificate with English translation stating you’re negative for Covid-19, with the test taken within 72 hours of travel. You must also “home quarantine” for 14 days even with a negative test.

Barbados

Hammocks and sunbeds under the palm trees are the calling cards of Barbados. zstock/Shutterstock

US citizens must complete an online form and submit it 24 hours before travel, t he US Embassy reports. You must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival. As the US is designated a high-risk country, you must still quarantine at an approved hotel or resort until you get a second test and negative result. Find out more at the V isit Barbados website.

Belize

Belize , known for its jungle wildlife and diving, is allowing international visitors, including US citizens. To enter, you must download the Belize Health App and have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within three days of arrival. Or you can be tested upon arrival at a cost of $50.

Bermuda

Bermuda requires each inbound passenger 10 and older to apply for travel authorization at the cost of $75 per adult and $30 for flight crew and children 9 and younger. Upon arrival, passengers must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than five days before departure. More tests are required on days 4, 8 and 14 of your visit. Read Bermuda’s extensive requirements here , including a new traveler’s wristband rule.

Bolivia

NEW: This landlocked South American country allows US visitors who have a negative Covid-19 test taken within 10 days of a flight departing North America. Expect a health screening. No quarantines are in place. This landlocked South American country allows US visitors who have a negative Covid-19 test taken within 10 days of a flight departing North America. Expect a health screening. No quarantines are in place. Check here for details

Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Old Bridge in Mostar is one of the most iconic places in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Marco Secchi/Getty Images

The US Embassy in Bosnia says US citizens may enter with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result that’s less than 48 hours old.

Botswana

US citizens can enter this safari favorite in southern Africa with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before departure. If you fail to provide test results or show coronavirus symptoms, you will be forced to quarantine for 14 days at your own expense. Another test will be given on the 10th day. For details, check here

Brazil

Starting December 30, Brazil is banning entry by land and sea (with a few exceptions) and put stricter measures on visitors by air, who must fill out a health declaration and present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken with 72 hours of boarding the flight. Read the embassy website for more details

Cambodia

If you want to go to Cambodia, the rules are quite stringent . You’ll have to pay a $2,000 deposit and you must possess a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival. You must also take two more Covid-19 tests — on arrival and on day 13 of a 14-day mandatory quarantine. You must also buy a $90 local health insurance package.

Chile

This South American country full of amazing mountains and lakes recently opened to US citizens. You must fill out an “affidavit of travelers” form 48 hours or less before boarding, present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of boarding your final flight and have proof of Covid-19 health insurance with $30,000 minimum coverage. Click here for more details

Colombia

UPDATE: All arriving passengers to All arriving passengers to Colombia should either have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before departing; take a test upon arrival and quarantine waiting for a negative result; or quarantine for 14 days. Find out additional details here

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is allowing residents from all US states access. Visitors must complete a “health pass” form but are no longer required to take a Covid-19 PCR test. You must have proof of travel medical insurance, which you can get in Costa Rica. Get more details here

Dominica

Dominica is a lush, rugged Eastern Caribbean island. Peter Schickert/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Dominican Republic

People traveling to the Dominican Republic no longer have to show a negative PCR Covid-19 test result on arrival. DR authorities will give breath tests to no more than 10% of random passengers plus anyone showing symptoms. You must also fill out a health affidavit.

Dubai

Scroll down our new entry on United Arab Emirates below.

Dutch Caribbean islands

Find out the important details on these various Dutch islands in the Caribbean by clicking on the links:

Aruba: All US visitors 15 and older must fill out a health assessment and have a negative Covid-19 test result. Aruba has eliminated its list of US states that require extra testing. JetBlue passengers can take an at-home, saliva-based test. Check All US visitors 15 and older must fill out a health assessment and have a negative Covid-19 test result. Aruba has eliminated its list of US states that require extra testing. JetBlue passengers can take an at-home, saliva-based test. Check the Aruba tourism site for all the specific health requirements.

Bonaire: It’s possible for US citizens to visit here. You must transit through Curaçao (see below) and comply with a host of testing and quarantine protocols. Find out the details on It’s possible for US citizens to visit here. You must transit through Curaçao (see below) and comply with a host of testing and quarantine protocols. Find out the details on Bonaire’s tourism website

Curaçao (update): The island of The island of Curaçao is allowing entry to US citizens from all 50 states starting January 1. All visitors must present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of traveling. You must fill out a digital immigration card at dicardcuracao.com

Saba (update): This unspoiled island has extensive entry requirements for US citizens, including getting government permission, a negative Covid-19 PCR test result and 10 days of quarantine. This unspoiled island has extensive entry requirements for US citizens, including getting government permission, a negative Covid-19 PCR test result and 10 days of quarantine. Check the details here

Ecuador

Photographers get to film the wildlife of the Galapagos within inches of their cameras.

Ecuador requires US travelers to present proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 10 days of arrival to avoid quarantine. Testing is available for those who don’t arrive with a negative result. You must quarantine at an approved facility while waiting for results. The Galapagos Islands require additional entry requirements. Click for details on those

Egypt

UPDATE: US US travelers to Egypt need to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test result. Carefully read the US Embassy’s update on the timing of the test — to be safe, it should be no older than 72 hours before flight departure. Travelers must present paper copies; digital copies aren’t accepted. Children 5 and younger are exempt. You may be required to show proof of health insurance.

Ethiopia

UPDATE: Known for its surreal landscapes and ancient culture, Known for its surreal landscapes and ancient culture, Ethiopia requires arriving US citizens to have a medical certificate with a negative Covid-19 RT PCR test before boarding their flight that’s no more than 120 hours old. In addition, Ethiopia requires a seven-day quarantine.

French Polynesia

US travelers are welcome to the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora . French Polynesia requires a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of departure, to be presented before boarding. You will also be provided with a self-test kit to take on your fourth day. You must fill out an online ETIS form before you go.

Ghana

A West African cultural jewel, Ghana is open to US travelers. You must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result that’s 72 hours old or less. Arriving passengers then must take a second test that costs $150. There’s also a temperature screening.

Grenada

This Caribbean island is welcoming US visitors, but they must do the following: Present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within seven days of travel; have a minimum four-day reservation at an approved hotel for quarantine; and take a second test to be allowed to move about or remain at the hotel for the rest of the vacation. Check here for details

Guatemala

Antigua, Guatemala, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Shutterstock

UPDATE: All people 10 and older All people 10 and older entering Guatemala by air and land must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 96 hours or less upon arrival. No quarantine. Travelers who have been to the UK or South Africa may be denied entry.

Honduras

UPDATE: Travel to Travel to Honduras is permitted with a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR or rapid test. You must also fill out an online precheck form . Travelers who have been to the UK or South Africa are restricted.

Ireland

UPDATE: US travelers are still allowed to US travelers are still allowed to visit Ireland , but recent restrictions on movement could make it a very limited vacation. You must finish a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and fill out a “passenger locator form.”

Jamaica

are required to upload negative Covid-19 test results to receive travel authorization. The test date must be within less than 10 days of arrival. Read the website’s requirements carefully as it has explicit instructions about taking tests and where you can go. Jamaica requires completion of an online “travel authorization” and the possibility of being tested upon arrival. All passengers arriving from the United States 12 or olderare required to upload negative Covid-19 test results to receive travel authorization. The test date must be within less than 10 days of arrival. Read the website’s requirements carefully as it has explicit instructions about taking tests and where you can go.

Kenya

Three giraffes graze with Mount Kilimanjaro in the background. Kenya is open to US travelers who have proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Courtesy shutterstock

UPDATE: Loved for safaris, Loved for safaris, Kenya is open to US travelers with a negative Covid-19 test result taken 96 hours or less upon arrival and who pass a strict health screening. No quarantine. Outgoing visitors must comply with the Trusted Travel initiative

The Maldives

The Maldives has reopened to all international tourists. All arriving tourists age 1 or older must have a negative result for a PCR Covid-19 test taken within 96 hours of arrival. There is no mandatory quarantine. See the Maldives’ official tourism website for details.

Malta

Travelers wishing to sidestep the EU travel ban and who are willing to quarantine can visit Malta . Passengers who transit via a “safe corridor country” that allows US visitors may enter Malta after they’ve been in that country for 14 days. For example, US travelers can stay 14 days in Turkey and then be eligible to enter Malta. All passengers must fill out Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms before departure.

Mexico

San Ildefonso Cathedral in Mérida, Mexico, is one of the oldest churches in Latin America Shutterstock

UPDATE: Though the land border between the United States and Mexico remains closed through at least January 21, US travelers can still fly to Though the land border between the United States and Mexico remains closed through at least January 21, US travelers can still fly to Mexico . No testing requirements are in place, but the State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. You can expect temperature checks and other screenings upon arrival.

Montenegro

Montenegro welcomes Americans with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result or a positive coronavirus antibody test result, neither older than 72 hours. Travelers 5 and younger do not have to show test results. No quarantine with a negative result, according to the US Embassy in Montenegro

Morocco

This North Africa favorite is open to specific US travelers only. You must have reservations with a Moroccan hotel or travel agency or be invited by a Moroccan company, the US Embassy in Morocco says. A printed, negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 48 hours and a serological test (can be outside 48 hours) are required. Expect a health screening, though no mandatory quarantines are in place. Limited flights available.

Namibia

US citizens can visit the desert nation of Namibia, which requires a negative Covid-19 PCR test result that’s not older than seven days. If the test is older than seven days, you’ll be tested and placed in quarantine at your own expense as you await the results.

Nicaragua

Home to volcanoes and beaches, Nicaragua is open. You must have a negative result from a Covid-19 PCR or serology test. No time frame is provided for how recent it must be.

North Macedonia

Panama

US visitors can visit Panama City (above) along with the country’s wildlife areas. LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

A Covid-19 PCR or antigen test with a negative result, taken 48 hours or less before arrival time, is required to visit Panama. If the test results are older than 48 hours, you must take a rapid Covid-19 test at the airport. Read the government’s detailed requirements here . You must also fill out an online health affidavit

Peru

Travelers from the United States may enter Peru for tourism with a negative Covid-19 test result less than 72 hours old. Peru reopened Machu Picchu on November 1.

Rwanda

All international visitors to Rwanda must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken within 120 hours of departure to Rwanda. They also must take a second test upon arrival, shelter in a hotel and receive their results within a day. The national parks are open, including primate tracking. To enter a park, you must have a negative test result less than 72 hours old.

Senegal

Senegal is known for it music, but beaches such as Saly are a draw as well. GEORGES GOBET/AFP/Getty Images

Senegal , known for its beaches and music, is allowing US tourists to visit. To enter, all people 2 and older must present an original Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a negative result that was taken five days or less before arrival. There’s no quarantine.

Serbia

Serbia had been one of the easiest countries to visit with no testing requirements, but that changed on December 21. Now, US citizens need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within the previous 48 hours or a negative antigen test.

South Africa

One of the most popular destinations in Africa has reopened to US citizens. South Africa requires a negative Covid-19 PCR and/or serology test result taken within 72 hours of departure. Keep in mind a Covid-19 variant has been discovered in South Africa — check reports closely before you make plans.

South Korea

UPDATE: As of January 8, US visitors to As of January 8, US visitors to South Korea must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure. US travelers must also quarantine for 14 days upon arrival even with a negative test. You must also submit to health screenings.

St. Barts

The island of St. Barts is open. Visitors are required to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative antigen test taken within two days of arrival. Those staying longer than a week will need to pay about $150 for an additional test on their eighth day. Find out more here

St. Kitts and Nevis

This Caribbean island federation reopened on October 31. You must fill out a Travel Authorization Form before arrival and upload a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours or less before you start your trip. Travelers staying seven nights or less must have a second PCR test 72 hours before leaving on hotel property.

St. Lucia

Pigeon Beach in St. Lucia awaits if you meet the requirements. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

US citizens 5 and older traveling to St. Lucia must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken within seven days of arrival. Visitors must also complete a travel registration form and arrive with a printed copy. You must have confirmed reservations at a Covid-certified property for the duration of the trip.

St. Maarten

UPDATE: St. Maarten has reopened to US travelers, who must present a negative result from a PCR test for Covid-19. It must be 120 hours old or less. Starting January 11, Covid-19 health insurance is mandatory. Be sure to read the website for very detailed instructions on what type of testing is allowed.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

UPDATE: US travelers to US travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours or less before arrival. You’ll be retested upon arrival. As the United States is considered a high-risk country, expect a lengthy quarantine up to 16 days and additional testing. You must also fill out a prearrival form

Tanzania

A favorite for safaris and beaches, Tanzania is open to tourists. Incoming passengers are required to fill out a health surveillance form and have a health screening. You might also have to take a Covid-19 test if the airline you’re flying with requires it.

Turkey

UPDATE: On December 30, On December 30, Turkey started requiring that US citizens and all other visitors must have a negative Covid-19 test result taken 72 hours or less before their flight to enter. Previously, Turkey did not require a test. Passengers must complete an information form and prepare to be checked for coronavirus symptoms.

Turks and Caicos

Visitors to the Turks and Caicos must fill out a travel authorization form and provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken within five days of arrival. Children 9 and younger are exempt. Travelers must complete an online health questionnaire and carry travel medical insurance to cover any Covid-19-related costs.

Uganda

NEW: This lush nation in Central Africa is open to US tourists who have a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than 120 hours before departure. Outbound travelers must also present a negative test. This lush nation in Central Africa is open to US tourists who have a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than 120 hours before departure. Outbound travelers must also present a negative test. Read more here.

United Arab Emirates

NEW: The UAE has recently relaxed entry requirements. Tourist visas for US citizen are being issued at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports. Travelers 12 and older must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of departure. Even with a negative test, you can still expect a mandatory quarantine and a follow-up test. : The UAE has recently relaxed entry requirements. Tourist visas for US citizen are being issued at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports. Travelers 12 and older must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of departure. Even with a negative test, you can still expect a mandatory quarantine and a follow-up test. Check here for updates and details

United Kingdom

UPDATE: Technically, US travelers may still travel to the United Kingdom. But travel to the United Kingdom for leisure is being highly discouraged because of the new coronavirus variant. You should closely follow news reports and watch for updates on Technically, US travelers may still travel to the United Kingdom. But travel to the United Kingdom for leisure is being highly discouraged because of the new coronavirus variant. You should closely follow news reports and watch for updates on the US Embassy link here before making any plans. If you choose to go, you must have a negative Covid-19 test result taken 72 hours before departure. Click this link for more details on this rapidly changing situation.

Zambia

Known for Victoria Falls and wildlife, Zambia is allowing all international travelers to enter. You’ll need a negative Covid-19 test result taken at least 14 days before arrival. There’s also a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Recently removed from the list

The following countries had been allowing US citizens to enter but are closed again or removed by CNN Travel for other reasons: Croatia (no Americans allowed to enter until at least January 15) | Belarus (because of mass protests ) | Haiti (CNN has been unable to confirm important details on quarantining).

