These Five Foods Can Help You Increase Your Height

A good height is a crucial part of one’s physical appearance. A lot of people believe in following a strict regime so that they or their children are able to gain good height. It is true that exercise and physical activity are an integral part of growth, but one cannot afford to ignore the role of nutrition in this. Following a strict healthy diet which is rich in protein, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients is very important not only for a good height but for a healthy body as well.

Usually a person’s height increases till the age between 18 years and 20 years. After that age, the growth is almost negligible. As a result it is exceedingly important to have a healthy diet from the very beginning.

Here is a look at five food items that will not only help in increasing height but will also take care of your bone density.

Beans: The green vegetable is rich in protein which helps in increasing the height. Apart from that the vegetable also contains folate and fibres which are also very beneficial for health.

Chicken: It is a rich source of protein that helps in building muscles and tissues. Consuming chicken on a regular basis can help in increasing the height.

Eggs: In terms of body fitness there is no better food than eggs. Eggs are rich source of protein and it not only helps in gaining height but is also for strengthening the bones. Eating eggs on a daily basis can do wonders.

Milk: People often refer to milk as complete food. It includes healthy elements like protein, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. It is also very good for bone health and general development of the body.

Almonds: The dry fruit is jam packed with many minerals and vitamins. Its beneficial properties include manganese, fiber and magnesium. Apart from that it is also rich in Vitamin E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here