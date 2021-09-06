There’s Little Sense of Disappointment

Upcoming film ’83 is a Bollywood tribute to Indian cricket’s first ever World Cup victory in 1983. The film casts Ranveer Singh as team captain Kapil Dev, and features Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles, along with Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

The movie was initially slated to release in April 2020 but has been delayed several times during the pandemic. With a release date still not in sight, actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu, playing Madan Lal in the film, told Hindustan Times, “There is a little sense of disappointment due to all the delays. All through my life and my career, I had to wait to achieve a lot of things. I have seen that. So, I am patient enough, and the result that often comes out after the wait is always good. So, jitna bhi time lagaye, it is okay for me.”

Director Kabir Khan’s sports drama has been on hold for a long time owing to the pandemic. Asked about whether he is concerned about the delay in release, Sahil Khatter, who plays Syed Kirmani, told News18, “My thoughts are with the producer because as actors, we haven’t faced any delays. The producers have their money stuck for a long time. Kabir Khan made this film after a lot of research because this film needed a lot of homework. Yes, I am disappointed but when I look at them and realise that they have a lot at stake compared to what I have, I control my emotions. This is a mega film and all the theatres will be turned into stadiums when it releases. We want to give this film a grand theatrical release when things get back to normal.”

It has been earlier clarified by the makers that ’83 will release in cinemas first.

