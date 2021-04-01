There Is Unmatchable Pleasure in Feeding Stray Animals, Says Daisy Shah

Actress Daisy Shah is an animal lover and often feeds strays. She says that she always carries food with her when she ventures out. The actor was recently seen feeding the stray dogs and cows in Andheri.

“I often feed the strays I come across, as and when I can. I actually have a box of dog biscuits in my car wherever I go. So, if I stop at a signal or if I am walking from my car to someplace and I see these adorable animals, I always feed them. There is unmatchable pleasure in doing so,” she told IANS.

The actress says that proper segregation of garbage needs to be done in order to make sure that animals don’t consume the wrong things.

“One needs to understand that stray animals require to eat as well, so they try to fish out food from wherever possible. Many a time it lands up being from the big garbage bins that are around the city, which are provided by the BMC. The government has surely done its bit in keeping our city clean by providing us with these garbage bins, but people are yet unaware of segregating their garbage correctly.”

The actress urges people to divide their garbage properly so that it can be disposed off in an appropriate manner.

“What we can do to save these poor animals is that we should segregate our garbage based on dry, wet and recyclable. This is important as surely eating anything that is not food from the trash is detrimental to their health,” she says.

Daisy has a pet at home, too. “I do have a pet, my best friend who is an adorable puppy! I had one chihuahua who passed away in January unfortunately. This one is around three-months-old right now and it’s literally like taking care of a baby. On the days that I am home, I make it a point to walk, clean and feed him but on the days that I am working, I video call him a couple of times a day so that I can have my daily dose of him! I also have a maid who is simply amazing at taking care of him so it’s surely a boon. I can’t imagine my life without my pets,” she says.