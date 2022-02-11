Theme, History, Significance And Key Facts About Hakim Ajmal Khan

World Unani Day celebrates the Islamic Unani system of medicine. The day is observed on February 11, which is the birthday of noted physician Hakim Ajmal Khan, the pioneer of Unani medicine in India. Below, we look at this year’s theme, the history of World Unani Day, its significance, and key facts about Ajmal Khan.

World Unani Day: Significance

World Unani Day is significant in the sense that it creates awareness about the potential of Unani medicine in global healthcare. It also pays tribute to Hakim Ajmal khan for his further development of the Unani system.

History of Unani medicine and Ajmal Khan

The Unani system treats patients based on body fluids, phlegm, blood, yellow bile and black bile. These are the four humors present in the body, attuned to the natural elements of earth, air, fire and water. This theory was developed by Hippocrates in Greece and the name Yūnānī literally means “Greek.” The system was further developed by Arabian and Persian physicians or Hakims and became the traditional medicine of Islam.

In India, Hakim Ajmal Khan revived and popularised the Unani system. He also built the Central College, the Tibbia College and the Hindustani Dwarkhana at Delhi. These are the three premier institutions for research on Unani medicine. He is also one of the founders of the prestigious Jamia Milia Islamia University and a founding member and president of the All-India Muslim League.

The Government of India, Ministry of AYUSH designated Khan’s birthday, on February 11, as World Unani Day. The First Unani day was celebrated in 2017, at Hyderabad’s Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine (CRIUM).

Unani Day 2022 Theme

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, will organise an international conference on Unani medicine, on February 10 and 11. The theme of this conference is “Diet and Nutrition in Unani Medicine for good health and well-being.”

The theme will focus on the importance of diet as the source of our energy, and for maintaining our bodies by strengthening our immunity. The conference will address the potential of Unani medicine to help India achieve Sustainable Development Goal-3, which is the healthy life and well-being of all.

