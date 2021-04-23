Theme, History, Significance and Interesting Facts

April 23 is globally observed as the World Book Day, also known as the World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book. With the objective to promote the importance of reading, lifelong love of literature and integration into the world of work, to inculcate joy and foster the growth of readers and emphasize the pleasure of reading, UNESCO introduced the event which is now celebrated in over 100 countries.

History:

The initial idea to celebrate World Book Day was conceived by the Valencian writer Vicente Clavel Andres in order to pay homage to the brilliant author, Miguel de Cervantes (known for Don Quixote), whose death day is April 23. Following which, in 1995, during the General Conference held in Paris, the decision to mark April 23 as the World Book and Copyright Day was finalized. The reason being the significance in the date April 23 that bears witness to the birth and death of several distinguished authors around the world.

For instance, William Shakespeare, Cervantes, Josep Pla and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega breathed their last on April 23, while Manuel Mejia Vallejo, Shakespeare, Haldor K Laxness and Maurice Druon were born on this day.

Regarding the death date of Shakespeare and Cervantes, there is a historical note that one must be made aware of. Though both died on the same date, it wasn’t the same day. The difference stems from the fact that during those years, Spain followed the Gregorian calendar, while England followed the Julian calendar.

Significance:

Books are incredibly important. It is to ensure the culture of reading continues to thrive and spread joy that this initiative by UNESCO was taken. The endeavour is to maintain a renewed respect for the irreplaceable contributions of books in our lives; and at the same time acknowledge the insurmountable contributions of significant writers, publishers, who have aided the social and cultural progress of humanity.

The three major sectors of the book industry consist of – the publishers, booksellers and libraries. The eventful day celebrates all three aspects to promote reading, publishing and copyright.

UNESCO and other related global organizations to further the aim select the World Book Capital for a year.

Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, has been chosen to be the World Book Capital in 2021. ‘To share a story’ would be the theme of this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, keeping the pandemic in mind.

UNESCO has devised a bookface challenge as a part of World Book Day 2021 celebrations.

