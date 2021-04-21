Theme, History, Significance and Activities to Celebrate Earth Day

Every year, the Earth day is observed on April 22 in order to create awareness about pollution and to celebrate the environment of the blue planet. To promote ecology and raise awareness of the growing problems of air, water, and soil pollution, the Earth Day — founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson — was first organized in 1970. The United Nations called it by the named “International Mother Earth Day”.

Earth Day 2021: Theme

This year, it will be 51st Anniversary of Earth Day. The theme of the day this year is “Restore Our Earth”. The theme “examines natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems,” earthday.org said. By suggesting ways to restore and replenish the planet, the experts dismiss the idea that the two ways to address climate change are mitigation and adaption. A healthy Earth will help us to live a better life. It is not just an option or desire, but a necessity.

History of Earth Day

The day came into being after the environment began facing multiple challenges — oil spills, smog, pollution, among other things. On April 22, 1970, when the first Earth Day was marked, around 10 per cent of entire United States population — back then around 20 million — took to streets across cities and colleges to protest against the negligence of the environment. The protesters also demanded a new way forward for the planet.

Significance of Earth Day

Earth Day is marked on April 22 since 1970. The day is commemorated every year to highlight environmental issues like loss of biodiversity, increasing pollution among others.

Activities to celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is celebrated by planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs to motivate people to adopt ways for sustainable living.

In order to spread awareness among children, programs at school, institutional levels are conducted on this day, but like last year, this year too, all events will be held on virtual platform.

US President Joe Biden will be hoisting the Global Climate Summit on April 22-23. Leaders of the 40 nations including those demonstrating strong climate leadership, vulnerable to global warming, or following ground-breaking approaches to a net-zero economy and the leaders of the big energy-consuming nations like India, China, and Russia, is also likely to attend the meet.

