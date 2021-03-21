Theme, History and Significance of the Day

World Oral Health Day is celebrated on March 20 with an aim to spread the message on oral hygiene and health. Our mouth is a gateway to our body for everything that we intake consciously or unconsciously. It is very important to take special care of oral hygiene in order to stay healthy. A massive percentage of the population suffers from oral disease. Hence, the FDI World Dental Federation organises this annual event to spread awareness around the world.

The first World Oral Health Day was celebrated in 2013. Every year, the FDI World Dental Federation marks a specific theme for this day and this year it is, ‘Be Proud of Your Mouth’. Last year, the theme for World Oral Health Day was ‘Say Ahh: Unite for Mouth Health’.

World Oral Health Day 2021: Significance

Our mouth is a passage for many things including food, essential nutrients as well as germs and bacteria. Hence, it is necessary to look after oral health, regardless of age. There are several oral diseases that people of any age can suffer. Tooth decay, gum disease, cavities and bad breath affects our health badly and ignoring these might cause a greater risk to our body.

To celebrate the day, FDI World Dental Federation holds conferences and seminars to spread awareness regarding oral health and hygiene.

World Oral Health Day 2021: Theme

This year, World Dental Federation (FDI) unveiled the three-year theme (2021 – 2023),’Be Proud of Your Mouth’for World Oral Health Day (WOHD). The theme aims at motivating people to value and take care of their mouths and protect their general health and well-being by doing so.

World Oral Health Day 2021: History

WOHD was first declared and originally celebrated on September 12, 2007, however, the campaign came into action in 2013. The day March 20 is marked to celebrate the event to avoid conflicts with FDI World Dental Congress that took place in September. The date was also chosen to reflect the importance of oral hygiene and care as the children must have 20 baby teeth and the senior citizens must be left with 20 teeth at the end of their life. Healthy adults must have 32 teeth with 0 dental cavities.