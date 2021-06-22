Theme, History and Significance Ahead of Olympic Games Amid COVID-19

International Olympics Day is observed on June 23 every year to celebrate sports and health. The occasion marks the day when International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894. The day aims at promoting sports and spreads the message of making sports an integral part of life.

The creation of the modern-day Olympic Games is inspired by the ancient Olympic Games held in Olympia, Greece, from the 8th century BC to the 4th century AD. Baron Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894 and laid foundation of the Olympic Games.

International Olympic Day 2021: History

In 1947, Doctor Gruss, an International Olympic Committee member in Czechoslovakia, presented a report in the 41st Session of the International Olympic Committee in Stockholm and proposed to observe a day to celebrate Olympic Day. One year later in 1948, the organizing committee finally decided June 23 as the International Olympic Day to honour the International Olympic Committee’s foundation at the Sorbonne, Paris.

The first Olympic Day was celebrated in the year 1948. The day was proposed to promote the Olympic idea and encourage more and more participation in the games.

World Olympic Day 2021: Significance & Theme

The day is celebrated to encourage more people to participate in the Olympic Games and spread awareness about the event and promote the Olympic Movement. Based on the three pillars – “move”, “learn” and “discover” – the National Olympic Committees are deploying sports, cultural and educational activities to encourage participation regardless of age, gender, social background, or sporting ability.

In some countries, the event is incorporated into the school curriculum, while many NOCs have included concerts and exhibitions as a part of the Olympic day in recent years. Recent NOC activities also included meetings for children and young people with top athletes making it easier for people to become part of Olympic Day. The theme for this year is Stay healthy, stay strong, stay active with the #OlympicDay workout on 23 June.

World Olympic Day 2021: The COVID-19 Factor

On June 21, the World Health Organization said that it would discuss managing COVID-19 risks with Japanese authorities and the International Olympic Committee, after organisers announced some spectators would be permitted to attend the Tokyo Games. Up to 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in Tokyo 2020 venues, Olympics organisers said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here