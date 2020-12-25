Their Best Social Media Moments

One of the most admired celebrity couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are marking three years of marital bliss today. Their union is nothing less than a fairy tale. The two accidentally crossed each other’s path and cupid struck soon after. Back in 2013, they met on the sets of a commercial ad shoot and little did anyone know that it was the beginning of a forever together. Following the shoot, Virat and Anushka started dating. They were followed by the paparazzi everywhere and soon became an item. It wasn’t until their dreamy wedding in Italy, they finally shut the speculations. The couple exchanged wedding vows in Tuscany, Italy in 2017 in an intimate ceremony. Fondly referred to as Virushka, they are truly a match made in heaven.

From penning love-filled notes for one another and going on adventure trips together, Anushka and Virat have been shelling major couple goals. The power couple is now expecting their first child together, due January 2021.

Today on the occasion of Virat and Anushka’s third wedding anniversary, we look back at some of the most adorable moments of the couple:

The one when they were three

The internet will take a long time to recover from this adorable post. Also, the post of Anushka and Virat breaking the news of pregnancy is the most liked social media post of 2020.

Feeling of gratitude

Virat shared the most beautiful picture to wish his ladylove on their wedding anniversary last year. As he shared the unseen monochromatic photo, he wrote, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that every day, you have just one feeling, gratitude️”

Sealed with a kiss

Anushka did not want to miss a chance to be with her husband as he travelled to the UAE for IPL. Anushka celebrated the India skipper’s birthday and ended the celebrations with a kiss.

Truly blessed

Anushka picked the sweetest note to wish her better-half on their 2nd wedding anniversary. She wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo

The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it.”

Before Sunset

One of the most liked pictures of Instagram in October was the stunning couple sharing a moment just before the sun set. Virat and Anushka took some time to spend a beautiful evening in Dubai.

Happy Anniversary Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma!