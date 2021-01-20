The world marks 2 million coronavirus deaths. The real toll is likely much higher

While the 2 million figure is horrifying, experts say the real death toll is likely much higher. Only confirmed Covid-19 deaths are included in the tally, which means that people who die without a firm diagnosis may not be included.

With testing still inadequate in many countries across the world, there might be hundreds of thousands of additional deaths.

Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle, said that an analysis of excess mortality suggests that as many as one fifth of coronavirus deaths might not be recorded.

