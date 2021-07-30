The Use of Probiotics in Maintaining a Healthy Vagina

Probiotics are in trend these days. Apart from being used on the skin to maintain its youthful appearance, these are also hugely beneficial when it comes to battling indigestion or preventing infections. According to the medical website Healthline, probiotics are proving to be extremely beneficial not just for your bowels, but also for your vagina. Although the correlation between probiotics and vaginal health still requires some research, scientists have put down a few points that have been observed in relation to the effect of probiotics in maintaining a healthy and clean vagina.

In an article published in Healthline, Dr. Mindy Hard, a researcher at the Department of Health Science, New York Institute of Technology, said that research done in the past few years has been instrumental in proving that the use of probiotics helps to maintain the pH balance in the vagina.

Health experts say that there are about 50 types of microbes present in the vagina, many of which are beneficial and work to protect the vulva and prevent any kind of external infection. When a person has unprotected sex or undergoes periods, hormonal exposure to unhygienic surroundings, etc., then these bacteria become active and shield the vagina from any harm.

In the case of vaginal infections, there is a noticeable amount of discomfort, discharge, foul smell and itching which might be symptoms of bacterial infection. In order to battle these, it is important to include natural probiotics such as curd or medicated probiotics such as capsules in diet to keep infections at bay.

A study done in 1996 found that women who kept a greater portion of probiotics in their diet did not face the aforementioned issues. However, this is not to suggest that taking probiotics alone would prevent or treat vaginal infections. But given all the expert recommendations, there is no doubt that probiotics would prove beneficial in this to a considerable extent.

