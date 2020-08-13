The Superintendent of Police inaugurated the bit policing office at the union level in Sapahar

Nayan Babu, Naogaon: A bit policing office has been inaugurated at Sapahar in Naogaon to provide police services to the people.

Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan Mia inaugurated the function as the chief guest at the Sapahar Sadar Union Parishad Hallroom of the upazila on Thursday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sapahar Police Station Abdul Hai presided over the function.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sapahar Circle) Binoy Kumar, former Upazila Chairman Alhaj Shamsul Alam Shah Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Abdur Rashid, UP Chairman Akbar Ali, Inspector of Police (Investigation) Mohammad Al Mahmud and others were present as special guests.

Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan Mia said the police have been working relentlessly to make policing more dynamic and bring policing services to the doorsteps of the people. He said that this policing bit will play an effective role in reducing the suffering of the people and gaining confidence. He also said that a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector would be on regular duty at the BIT policing office.

Police members, UP members, Sudheejan and other media personnel were present at the time.