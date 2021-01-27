The Story of a Micro-Entrepreneur: Abdur Rahman

“20 years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” – Mark Twain

Staying cocooned in a false sense of security by discarding dreams is nothing but miserable. Dreams do come true for people who are willing to work for it. It’s going to take a whole lot of determination, vision and hard work but it’s nonetheless possible. And such is the story of Abdur Rahman, a micro entrepreneur with a quail farm.

Abdur Rahman was not always an entrepreneur. After completing his studies from Chattagram University, he started out his career in a private company. Though he always had the dream of becoming an entrepreneur, it remained hidden under all the societal pressure. One day, he decided to follow his dreams and started a quail farm named “ARB Quail Farm”.

“ARB Quail Farm” stands beside Sirat Field along the Chattagram-Cox’s Bazar main road. Abdur Rahman started out with 1,500 quails in January of 2020 which has now turned into a farm of 20,000 quails. Though he didn’t have any knowledge on poultry farming, he diligently researched and learnt about it. And this in turn led to his success and economic solvency in only 3 months.

Now, he sells around 15-17 thousand quails per month. The selling price of each quail is 32 taka and they are ready to be sold in 35-40 days after birth. Abdur Rahman now has a net income of 30 thousand taka per month. He is happy with his initiative and endeavors to expand his farm even more with time.

Abdur Rahman has a powerful message to share with everyone who is struggling to make their dreams come true. He said that there is no point in sitting on one’s thumb with thoughts of making it big. The most important part of all is to begin with whatever is at hand. Let’s all take a lesson from this because we can succeed too.

Kashfia Shaoky

Associate, Content Writing Department, YSSE.