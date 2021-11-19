The re-evolution of Ravichandran Ashwin the white-ball bowler | Cricket News

There are signs India’s most experienced Test off-spinner could now be a potent force in white-ball cricket too

Nobody has fought perceptions as Ravichandran Ashwin has done in the last half a decade in Indian cricket. It looked like the white-ball bowler in him would just fade away from the IPL stage at best.When former India T20I captain Virat Kohli was asked in March about Ashwin’s chances of making a comeback in white-ball cricket, he had curtly said: “The question has to be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ashwin and play him in the team when someone like Washington already does that job for the team. So, it’s easy to ask the question but you should have a logical explanation to it yourself.”

Kohli’s speech had literally shut the door on Ashwin’s white-ball India career four years after he was left out of the ODI scheme of things. Eight months from Kohli’s remark, Ashwin has diligently scripted a comeback trail in white-ball cricket, specifically the T20 format. An injury to Sundar’s spinning finger may have opened the door before the T20 World Cup but to Ashwin’s credit, he was there ready to pounce upon the opportunity. The masterful spell of 2/23 in the first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday marked his second coming.

The regime has changed with Rahul Dravid as head coach and Rohit Sharma as T20I captain and so has the fixation over the utility of certain players.

“He (Dravid) won’t leave much to chance, and he’ll be all about preparation and process, so that we can bring the happiness back into the Indian dressing room,” Ashwin, visibly free of apprehensions, told the host broadcasters minutes after India’s win on Wednesday.

Rohit and Dravid had emphasized on the need to make players feel secure in the dressing room and having conversations with them. Ashwin’s statement was the first indication of things moving in that direction. TOI had reported in September that Rohit (then vice-captain) had pushed for Ashwin’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup team.

Ashwin has not disappointed since. The reason wrist-spinners made a wave in international cricket four years ago was their ability to pick up wickets in the middle-overs. In an age where the pitches are mostly flat, the bats are big and the boundaries have shrunk, any captain was happy to barter a few boundaries for an extra wicket. Finger-spinners were labelled as not-an-attacking options.

In his first game as India’s full-time T20I captain, Rohit went in with two finger spinners ahead of a seasoned Yuzvendra Chahal. “Ashwin has the ability to take wickets in the middle overs. Both Axar Patel and him have done that job for Delhi Capitals in the IPL,” was Rohit’s uncluttered response.

Since being dropped from India’s white-ball plans in 2017, Ashwin hopped IPL franchises and worked on evolving his repertoire to become a better white-ball bowler. At Capitals, he seemed to have attained his peak.

“Ash is a man with a different kind of mindset. He is more academic. If I had half the skills as he does, I would do much better. I try to pick how his mind works in different situations. He has different plans for every batter. Bahut hi deep thinking karta hain. (He thinks really deep). I talk to him about how to deal with a batter who is picking me really well. I don’t ask him to teach the variations he has. We talk more about setting the field and mindset,” Axar had told TOI during the second half of the IPL in October.

Ashwin gave a glimpse of the ‘deep thinking’ that Axar harped on. “It is kind of tricky, right, in a T20 game, how much do you toss it up? When do you toss it up? The windows for attacking the batsmen are pretty small, so you need to find them and then deliver those balls,” Ashwin told the host broadcaster after the game.

“Line and length, you can’t miss much of it. Identifying the right pace is always a challenge when you’re bowling first in a T20 game. I bowled my first over inside the powerplay, so the pockets of change of pace had to be much lesser than what you did later on in the game. Identifying that pace took a little bit of time for me. I probably slowed it down once or twice in the first two overs I bowled, and then I realised if you slowed the ball down the purchase was better on this pitch.”

All of that thinking culminated in foxing a well-set Mark Chapman after he had smacked a boundary off the previous ball. That eventually applied the brakes on New Zealand’s scoring.

Ashwin always says that he turns up in the nets every day to develop a new skill. He likens himself to a scientist in a laboratory. Ask Pant, Ashwin’s captain at Capitals, he would tell how much Ashwin has helped him grow as a wicketkeeper while talking about the nuances of what he does.

Ashwin is 35. This is his last lap. But it’s not definitely the last flicker before his fire dies. He is determined to set the house on fire before he leaves the international scene.