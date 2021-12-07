The Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan Connect to ‘VicKat’ Union

The wedding rituals of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who will tie the nuptial knot on Thursday (December 9) at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, will start from Tuesday with the Sangeet ceremony followed by Mehendi.

A welcome message for the guests arriving to bless the couple was shared on social media. It requests the guests to keep their mobile phones in the room and not share pictures from ceremonies on social media. Interestingly, the event company that organised the wedding ceremony of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Alibaug earlier this year in January, Shaadi Squad, are the planners behind VicKat wedding in Ranthambore. Shaadi Squad also organied the roka of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The wedding ceremony of Varun and Natasha earlier this year was also a private event and no pictures were leaked until the couple formally posed for photographers after tying the knot as per Hindu rituals. About security arrangements in such VIP weddings, Shaadi Squad had shared with News18 earlier, “In high profile weddings, there is definitely a lot more security and maybe more celebrities in attendance as either guests or vendors, or celebrity performances. Hence, you would need to even more meticulous while dealing with them, apart from the couple and their families.”

They added, “There were a number of protocols we had to put in place to ensure photos were not leaked. For instance, we had Non-disclosure Agreements (NDAs) signed with numerous vendors. Plus, all those who had to be present at the main venue had tamper proof stickers put on the front and back of their mobile phone cameras to ensure they couldn’t click any photos. We had put up a high masking around the venue to ensure no one could climb the walls or peep through either. For the guests, we requested all to not put up any images on social media till the wedding ceremonies were over since that was what the couple wanted.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.