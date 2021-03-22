Actor Abhimanyu Dassani has been training hard for his upcoming film “Nikamma”. He is preparing for a special song that will be shot at the end of the month. He had lost around 10 kilos for the film but has regained muscle weight for the song. The actor says the transformation was challenging.

“I genuinely enjoy this process as an actor but I do this with the help of experts. Transformations are never easy but over the years I have understood what it takes to achieve this. I had read it somewhere and I try to follow it. The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do,” he says.

Abhimanyu has adopted an intense fitness regime for the last three weeks, which includes martial arts and gymnastics that he does for two to three hours a day. He has also been doing heavy weight training.

An elaborate set will be constructed for the song.

The film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia, who will feature in the song. It is directed by Sabbir Khan.