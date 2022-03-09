The Great Indian Kitchen Remake Director Denies Angad Bedi Part of Sanya Malhotra Film

A few days ago, it was reported that the Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen is getting remade in Hindi. With Cargo director Arati Kadav at the helm of the remake, the film will star Sanya Malhotra in the lead and Harman Baweja backing the project as the producer. The original movie starred Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. While Sanya will be filled the shoes of Nimisha, rumours did the rounds suggesting that Angad Bedi will be seen playing Suraj’s character in the Hindi remake.

However, Arati Kadav has denied such claims. The filmmaker, speaking with News18, said, “No, no, it is not confirmed. We are in talks with a few male leads and Angad is someone I personally love a lot. But we are also trying to match the script requirements because in this script, the dynamics are a little different from the original. We have to just make sure that everything works in the favour of the script. So we are letting the script dictate the choices.”

Arati also revealed her first reaction to the offer of remaking the popular Malayalam movie. The director said that she had already watched the original movie and wondered how an already perfect film can be made better. “I had seen the original Malayalam film and I was a huge fan of the film. When the film came to me, my first reaction was why do you want to adapt a perfect film. How do you take a perfect film and make it better? I met the producers, Herman Baweja, I met Sanya Malhotra who was very keen to translate this story and make it pan India and I started thinking about the film. There were so many things that the film talks about that is the reality of a lot of women in India,” she said.

She pointed out that the situations are similar regardless of the background. “It is not that you have to be from any village in India. Even independent women who are working from educated families go through so much. It’s a long journey for women in India. I thought why not tell the story with the same sensitivity but make it pan India. If the film brings a change in the lives of even like 100 families, I really (would be happy). I want people to watch the film and come back and realise how we have been so cruel to our mothers all our lives. We’ve been so entitled to what we make our mothers do. Like a lot of men make their wives do. Even if few people change after watching the film, it’s a big achievement. It’s a revolution in a way that I am excited about,” she added.

Arati Kadav is among the 10 artists who have been named as the emerging talents from the Indian film, gaming and television industries by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). She will participate BAFTA Breakthrough India initiative supported by Netflix this year.

